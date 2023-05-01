CGIL and UIL reject the work decree and accuse Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of making “propaganda” on Labor Day. Even the CISL didn’t like the method of the government, which convened the unions the evening before the Council of Ministers after the fact. But Luigi Sbarra takes a less clear-cut line than his colleagues, hoping for real concertation on all tables, from pensions to the taxman. “Judgment is suspended pending the texts, I consider the meeting useful if it really succeeds in determining a new path of dialogue,” explains the Cisl leader. Who says to the government: “If you do good things, summon me also for Christmas, Easter and August 15th”.



During a two-hour meeting at Palazzo Chigi, President Meloni and ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Maria Elvira Calderone illustrated the provision being examined by today’s CDM to the unions. The confrontation was full of tensions and in the end the centre-right received a full mandate only from Paolo Capone of the Ugl. The Uil secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri showed up at the table with Manuela, a precarious young woman from the transport sector registered with the Uil. “I am very scared because I have no certainties, it is humiliating to know that I have nothing”, her words. Bombardieri thus addressed the premier: «Unfortunately for us this is real life, the primary problems are the precariousness and the condition of wages in our country. The government, on the other hand, lives in the metaverse.” Meloni defends himself against the attack on May 1st: «A CDM on May 1st to cut labor costs is not a lack of respect. It is an outstretched hand, an attempt to dialogue and I would have expected a “well done”».





The tax wedge

The secretary of the CGIL Landini leaves Palazzo Chigi when the clock strikes 22, and reiterates to reporters in Piazza Colonna that the method of confrontation proposed by the executive is not “acceptable, we had a verbal discussion, we did not see no text. The wedge cut goes in the right direction but it is temporary, there is no refund of the tax drag and there is no levy on extra profits». Sbarra calls for the wage increase to be “strengthened and made structural”. Bombardieri adds: «The positive news is the resources for the tax wedge, but we are worried because the cut is valid for a few months. For the rest there is nothing about pensions and security. Apart from the wedge, we are very distant». The Uil secretary says a resounding no to the basic income reform and also underlines on Option Donna: “The Minister of Labor had made a commitment, but there are no answers”.





Trade unionists are sure that the intervention on causal and vouchers will create more precariousness. According to Landini, «young people have lost hope, we have almost 120,000 young people who leave our country every year because they are underpaid and don’t have the chance to develop. If we want to bring them back, precariousness must be fought».

Is there a general strike in the air? “We have already proclaimed three major mobilizations (the first on 6 May in Bologna) because we think there is a need to change economic policy,” replies Landini. However there is the feeling that the decision depends on the position of the CISL. For Sbarra now it is premature to think about a strike, so Landini and Bombardieri at the moment prefer to go step by step and wait, the will is to remain united.





The controversy

The day began with a very tough clash between Giorgia Meloni and Maurizio Landini. The secretary of the CGIL had described it as “an act of arrogance to convene a Council of Ministers on Workers’ Day. I don’t understand why, having 365 days a year available, the government should meet on May 1st, it’s a wrong way to respect those who work,” he said as a guest of the “Le Parole” program on Raitre. Statements judged “incomprehensible” by the Prime Minister who in the early afternoon entrusted all her disappointment to a note: “I think it is a good sign, however, for those like us who are privileged, to honor the workers and the answers with our commitment that await. I ask for respect.” The reasoning of the premier then continued with a jab: «I would like to remind the Landini secretary that on May 1st there are many people who work, from waiters to doctors, from the forces of order to the technicians who allow the performance of the concert in Piazza San Giovanni . If Landini really thinks it is harmful to work on May Day, then the triple should organize the concert on another day».

Today CGIL, CISL and UIL celebrate Workers’ Day in Potenza, a city chosen as a symbol of the difficulties of the South, but also a place for a season of recovery. “Founded on work” is the slogan of the event, a reference to the first article of the Constitution which turns 75 this year. The trade union leaders’ speeches from the stage will probably coincide with the press conference in Palazzo Chigi on the work decree, then in the afternoon in Rome the classic concert in Piazza San Giovanni will take place.