Was the first real confrontation between government and unions the one convened yesterday at Palazzo Chigi on the amendments to the budget; having archived the plenary meetings extended to the employers’ associations which provided for an availability of just 5 minutes for each acronym, the table chaired by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with the almost complete government lined up, instead continued for about 4 hours. A result appreciated by everyone, by the CGIL and UIL themselves who had always complained about the little space available, but which did not change the final result: the maneuver for Landini and Bombardieri in fact remains a “wrong measure” which on pensions did not accept the request to withdraw the provisions of art. 33 which cuts the rates of return on pensions for various categories of public employees.

The fix proposed by the government

In fact, the government has rather put on the table a ‘correction’ of the law which would have impacted, in its original version, those doctors, nurses, employees of local authorities, kindergarten teachers and bailiffs with less than 15 years of contributions before the 1 January 1996 who would have found themselves dealing with new calculation coefficients and a substantial cut in the allowance: the rewriting which has currently only been sketched out would instead provide, in addition to the recognition of acquired rights for those who earn their pension by 31 December , the safeguarding the allowance for those who will retire in old age and a “gradual cut” of the transformation rates for those wishing to access the retirement pension.

A ‘softening’ of the cut, therefore, if nothing else of its timing, but still everything to be detailed though for the healthcare sectoras Meloni herself explained at the table, the government is evaluating “a further protection mechanism in order to reduce the penalty as one approaches the age of the old age pension”. The government, however, the prime minister claimed, “is working to modify the measure in the best possible way”. On the other hand, the crucial point for the executive is to broaden the contribution base without which little can be done. In a word, in fact, the risk of ensuring advantageous conditions in the pensions of some categories of workers is that, which must be avoided, of ‘passing the costs on to future generations’. And in this sense the “maximum possible effort” made should also be made both to finance public employment contracts, to confirm the cut in the contribution wedge in 2024 and the measures to support the family. But for CGIL and UIL the picture does not change.

Landini and Bombardieri: “The picture does not change”

“The reasons for the proclaimed strikes which will end on 1 December with the Southern Regions are confirmed. And this is because, beyond listening and discussion, the government has not yet changed anything about the budget”, denounces at the end the CGIL leader Maurizio Landini who announced a new season of union mobilization. “The mobilization will not end with the budget law because we are faced with the need for a structural reform on taxes and pensions but also for a renewal of contracts and the emergency of an absurd precarious job that takes many young people out of Italy. In fact, it remains a wrong move that makes money on employees and pensioners”, he explained, rejecting the modification offered by the government on the cut in doctors’ pensions. And a firm no also came from Uil. “The government confirms its insensitivity to the request of squares in recent weeks”, explained the leader Pierpaolo Bombardieri while acknowledging that it was a “long and cordial meeting” in which the government discussed wages, the recovery of purchasing power and extra profits.

“But the decisions illustrated in the end reconfirm the approach of the maneuver, also on article 33, on which a possible modification is being evaluated”, continues Bombardieri. Not exactly a disappointment but a confirmation yes: “it was what we expected, the government made it clear that there would be no changes. We were prepared but it is strange that the insensitivity to the requests from the streets is confirmed again”, he reiterates.

The opening of Sbarra

On the opposite side, the CISL which thus reconfirms its distance from its cousins ​​in the union which is instead betting on the changes announced by the government on article 33. “The government has assured us that there will be changes and improvements to the law: in particular on rates and returns of the future pension payments of doctors, nurses, local authority staff, and nursery school teachers which should remain the current ones for the old age pension while we are currently thinking about introducing changes and improvements for the early pension”, comments the leader Luigi Sbarra judging the meeting positively. “It was a very important meeting both in terms of substance and method. A long, detailed and complex meeting in the presence of the entire government, also important as a sign of respect after the mobilizations and demonstrations”, he concludes.

The ‘ni’ of the Ugl

The Ugl also appreciated the meeting. “We appreciate the discussion”, explains the leader Paolo Capone who however invites the government to also reflect on the women’s option, the social bee and quota 103 for which there would be no room for reinsertion or modification by the government. Cida, Cisal, Confentità, Confsal and Usb were also present at the meeting.

The comparison on the Pnrr

However, not only maneuvering between the issues at the center of the government and union table: the first part of the meeting in fact served to take stock of the Pnrr and in particular the revision of the Plan approved by the European Commission. The last installment should arrive within a few days, confirmed the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. The South was also among the topics discussed: Meloni in fact spoke of the possibility of the entire South being declared a ‘Special Economic Zone’. An update on the subject of workplace safety instead arrived from the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone: the in fact, the department would have given instructions to INAIL when preparing the budget to use 1.6 billion euros of surplus to strengthen training, the tender for safety projects and the reduction of insurance premiums. A way to make the Inail ‘treasure’ available to combat deaths at work.

The Frecciarossa model for Lollobrigida

The meeting then ended in a sign of irony in front of the ‘gift’ that the Uil leader, Bombardieri, should have delivered to both the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and the minister of agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, if they had not left the meeting first for other commitments as an eagerly awaited guest of the foreign press: a model of a battery-powered Frecciarossa train. In their absence the gift was delivered to the prime minister who, as Bombardieri says, “she played along, she smiled and said: ‘we’ll see if I’ll give it to them or I’ll give it to my daughter’.