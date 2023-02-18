Government, undersecretary Montaruli resigns after conviction in Cassation

The Meloni government loses a piece. Augusta Montaruli, undersecretary very close to Giogia Meloni, resigned after the conviction of the Cassation for the improper use of reimbursements intended for regional councilors. The facts date back to the period between 2010 and 2014, when Montaruli was part of the Piedmontese assembly and, according to the indictment, she used regional funds to reimburse the purchase of luxury items, designer clothes and even an erotic manual.

“I have decided to resign from my government position to defend the institutions certain of my innocence,” said Montaruli in the long letter of resignation with which he announced his step back from his post as university undersecretary. “I have the serenity of being able to say that I have not caused any shortfall in the public coffers or other damage to the public administration and to the citizens”, underlined the member of the Brothers of Italy, who is evaluating “the opportunity to appeal to the Court of European justice”.

A “generous and spontaneous” according to the group leaders of his party. “Although he has no obligation in this regard – let alone by law – he has decided to resign from the post of university undersecretary, which he held with honour, ability and constant commitment”, Tommaso Foti and Lucio declared in a joint statement. Malan. “Nobody makes morals in the Brothers of Italy, let alone the left of professional malpractice,” they added.

The Turin deputy had been sentenced on appeal after an acquittal in the first instance, for about 25 thousand euros in reimbursements, which she allegedly used improperly for the purchase of objects such as a Borbonese bag, Hermes designer clothes, Swarovski crystals, dinners, courses on the use of social networks and books such as “My mother-in-law drinks” and “Sexploration – Forbidden games for couples”.