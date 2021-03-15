I.n Australia, tens of thousands of women took to the streets against sexual violence on Monday. In the capital, Canberra, the predominantly black-clad demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament and held up posters that read “You are not listening” and “How many victims do you know?”. The background to the protests are allegations of rape in the government.

Rallies were held in more than 40 cities and towns under the motto “# March4Justice” (“March for Justice”). In Melbourne alone, around 10,000 women joined the protest. Thousands also took to the streets in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Last month, former government official Brittany Higgins accused a former colleague of raping her in 2019 in a minister’s parliamentary office. In early March, Justice Minister Christian Porter was also accused of raping a then 16-year-old fellow student in 1988. He denies the allegations.

“Not far from here, marches like this are reacted to with bullets”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is coming under increasing pressure over his administration’s handling of the allegations. On Monday he caused outrage again with his reaction to the protests. “Not far from here, marches like this are reacted with bullets, but not here in this country,” said Morrison in Parliament.

Senator Sarah Hanson-Young of the Greens sharply criticized the statement on the online service Twitter: “The Prime Minister thinks that women should be grateful that we are not shot when we demonstrate for our own safety.”

Australian politics have been shaken several times in the past few years by scandals over bullying and sexual harassment of women. Critics speak of a “toxic” working atmosphere in parliament. The ruling conservative coalition was accused of having a “women problem”.