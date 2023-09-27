Text needs to be approved by October 3rd for the program to continue; rapporteur will meet with Haddad on Wednesday (September 27th)

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhadeclared on Tuesday night (September 26, 2023) that the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “trusting” that the Desenrola project (PL 2,685/2022) will be approved by October 3, the deadline for the program to be continued.

“I was already confident about this and I leave even more confident that we will meet this schedule”, the minister told journalists in the Senate. Padilha went to the House to meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MDB-MG), and the Desenrola rapporteur, senator Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos-AL), to discuss the agenda. The meeting lasted about 2 hours.

There is a race by Planalto for the proposal to be approved in the Senate this week. The MP (provisional measure) 1,176/2023which deals with Desenrola, expires on October 3rd.

Pacheco said on Monday (September 25) that the House should vote on the project “in the next days”. Currently, the text is being analyzed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Senate. If approved by the committee, the proposal will go to the plenary for a vote.

Shortly before Padilha left the meeting, the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), spoke to journalists. Said that Pacheco “made the Senate available” to meet the Desenrola deadline. The Amapá congressman also said that rapporteur Rodrigo Cunha has “complete autonomy” to lead the project.

Cunha will meet with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on Wednesday (September 27th) to talk about the topic. According to the rapporteur, he will try “to convince” the minister that there is a way to improve the project. He added that the conversation with the PT member will be “definitive”.

The senator said that if the project is not approved by October 3, the program will not be harmed.”I don’t see any legal harm, I don’t see any harm to the citizen, the bank and the government”he declared.

Cunha also talked about including debts from Fies (Student Financing Fund) in the program.

UNROLL

Desenrola Brasil is the Lula government’s debt renegotiation program. Announced on June 5, the program aims to take 1.5 million Brazilians “immediately” from the list of defaulters.

To this end, banks that join the initiative must remove the names from the red of people with debts of up to R$100. The debts, however, will have to be paid off later. Understand here how Desenrola works.

The text already passed the Chamber on September 5th. It also limits and proposes the reduction of interest on revolving credit cards.