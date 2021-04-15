Despite the jugs of cold water from AstraZeneca and Janssen, the Government does not move its vaccination calendar a millimeter, and insists that it will fulfill its great promise to immunize 70% of the population by the end of August. And the fact is that the weight of these two laboratories in the vaccination plan is less compared to that of Pfizer / Biontech, the great giant on which the entire strategy pivots, which is being very reliable in the deliveries of 1.2 million weekly doses and that he has promised 44 million injectables before September.

The forecasts with this pharmaceutical company are even more favorable because yesterday it announced that it will advance to the European Union in the second quarter 50 million new doses, of which 5 million would correspond to Spain, which in principle were to be sent in the third quarter.

IN FIGURES 193,716 People with a first dose in Murcia, (15.7% of the population over 16 years old) 8,250,887 People with a first dose in Spain, (20.6%) 99,986 People with two doses in Murcia, (8.1% of the population over 16 years old) 3,185,186 People with two doses in Spain, (7.9%)

With these optimistic data, Pedro Sánchez made it clear yesterday in Congress that Janssen’s setback and the continuous setbacks of AstraZeneca, which this week has not sent even half of the stipulated doses, will not disrupt the goal of herd immunity Before the summer is over

Health refuses to extend the administration schedule for the second injection from 21 to 42 days, as requested by Madrid and Catalonia



The chief executive reaffirmed that between April and June Spain will receive 38 million vaccines. And he affirmed that once the Curevac vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), estimates are that between June and September 48 million doses will reach Spain, which would mean 87 million between April and September. “With this we are going to ensure that anyone who wishes can be vaccinated,” said Sánchez.

In reality, neither the delay in the arrival of AstraZeneca vials nor the uncertainty with Janssen represent a significant short-term brake on the campaign. Not at least in the Region of Murcia. Although only 4,400 of the planned 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca have been received, and the first 4,000 units of Janssen announced have not arrived, the Ministry of Health has more than 105,000 vaccines in its warehouses still unadministered. The Region is the most backward community in Spain in the campaign, and the data published yesterday confirms this. To date, 293,702 doses have been administered, 73.6% of those received. In Spain as a whole, the percentage of inoculated vaccines reaches 84.1%. Murcia is the community most behind in the immunization of people between 70 and 79 years old, and only overtakes Cantabria in the group of 60 to 69.

EMA earrings



Although the central government bets on Pfizer and Moderna, in Health they are not to disdain Janssen and AstraZeneca either. In fact, the Ministry received the first 146,000 doses of Janssen in the early afternoon (4,000 of which correspond to the Region). The vials, however, remained in the central warehouse in Madrid and were not distributed among the communities waiting for the EMA to issue a verdict on the thrombi detected in the United States next week. Darias was convinced that Janssen’s will be a momentary stoppage, since – he said – the EMA will probably certify next week that this single-dose prophylaxis is still safe after analyzing the six cases of a “rare and rare” type of blood clot. severe ”, all in women between 18 and 48 years, which have been detected in the United States after almost seven million inoculations.

But in the race towards immunity and to avoid the problems of adenovirus vaccines, Health made it clear in the Interterritorial Council that it does not want shortcuts. The Ministry is not willing, at least for the moment, to change vaccination guidelines. Thus, Darias ignored the request of Madrid, Catalonia and Andalusia to extend the inoculation of the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna from 21 to 42 days. The planned increase in roads makes this measure unnecessary, says the minister.