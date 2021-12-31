The Ministry of Defense announced today (31) that the Armed Forces transported 200 tons of supplies to the population affected by the floods in Bahia. The shipments have been shipped by the Army, Navy and Air Force since December 11th.

The military works in the transport of food baskets, drinking water, first aid kits, clothing, hygiene products, professionals specializing in rescue and doctors. The teams are also working on clearing the roads that were blocked by the floods.

Earlier, the FAB sent 4.8 thousand liters of mineral water to Ilhéus (BA), through the C-130 Hércules cargo aircraft. Yesterday (30), Navy men delivered supplies in one of the city’s neighborhoods, and an Army helicopter transported 500 food baskets to isolated regions in the city of Poções (BA).

According to the Defense, the support of the Armed Forces benefited 24 municipalities in the state.

The post Government transported 200 tons of inputs to cities in Bahia first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

