BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government transition office said on Monday that the Jair Bolsonaro administration “broke the Brazilian state,” citing what it called a “collapse” and “fiscal blackout,” with compromised public services.

The note, published by the technical coordination of the transition, is yet another episode of the exchanges of accusations seen in recent days between the elected government and the current management.

“The Bolsonaro government broke the Brazilian state, compromising essential services and fundamental public investments. Over four years, Bolsonaro used extra-ceiling resources five times, in an amount of around 800 billion reais. For the top floor, the state is not broken. For those who need it most, there is a true fiscal blackout”, said the note.

The group brings in the document a series of examples of points that it considers critical in the government’s accounts, such as lack of resources for the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS), school lunches, textbooks, and scholarships.

The note also mentions budgetary problems in the areas of the environment, indigenous health, popular pharmacy and civil defense.

“If there were not a reality of fiscal collapse, which overlaps the narrative of the (Economy) Minister Paulo Guedes, what would justify the consultation made by the Bolsonaro government itself with the TCU (Court of Audit of the Union) for the release of extraordinary resources by Provisional Measure?”, he said.

The transition also states that the elected government and Congress will resolve the country’s fiscal issue with the approval of the Transition PEC “and will have to take additional measures to increase the efficiency of public spending and revenue without increasing the tax burden”.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Economy released a note to refute what it classified as “unfounded statements” about the national economic scenario, after members of the transition made a rather harsh diagnosis about the federal government’s accounts.

“The diagnosis that is becoming clear to the transitional government is that the Bolsonaro government has broken the Brazilian state. Essential services are either already paralyzed or are at great risk of being totally compromised”, said last week the coordinator of the technical groups of the transition, former Minister Aloizio Mercadante.

In the Sunday communiqué, the Ministry of Economy sought to counteract the criticism and stressed that the gross debt of the general government should end the year representing 74% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a primary surplus of 23.4 billion reais, the first since 2013, according to the Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report.

“It will be the first government to end its term with falling debt: in 2018, the debt/GDP ratio reached 75.3%,” the ministry said in the statement.

The ministry’s note did not go so far as to justify the budget restrictions observed in recent weeks and which have hampered the execution of services.

Lula works for the approval of the Transition PEC in the Chamber of Deputies, after winning the Senate, to expand for two years the spending ceiling by 145 billion reais for the payment of the Brazil Aid –which will once again be called Bolsa Família– of 600 reais and allow a recomposition in other points of the 2023 Budget.

