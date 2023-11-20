Javier Milei will assume the Presidency of the South American country on December 10th, in a ceremony in Congress

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, is expected to begin the transition of government this Monday (20.Nov.2023). The right-winger beat the Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa, on Sunday (November 19, 2023), in the 2nd round dispute. With 99.28% of the ballots counted, Milei obtained 55.69% of the votes, against Massa’s 44.30%, according to the official results.

The Presidential inauguration has been held on December 10 since the redemocratization of Argentina in 1983. Former president Raúl Alfonsín, the first elected by the people after the 1976 coup d’état, inaugurated the tradition. “The date was chosen due to the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and, since then, it has been marked in Argentine history”, says the website of the Chamber of Deputies.

To date, Milei will have a full schedule with the current government team. According to La Nation, President Alberto Fernández has already scheduled a meeting with the future president for this Monday (Nov 20). In the case of the economic team, led by Massa, only the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, and the Secretary of the Treasury, Raúl Rigo, should participate.

According to the website, Massa must await the result of this Monday’s meeting to decide whether or not to continue heading the Ministry of Economy. The expectation is that he will step down from his position.

Milei’s rival had said that he would remain in post until the end of the government and would guarantee a “ordered transition”, he stated in an interview with TN. But the Argentine press is already reporting that he must leave his post to “facilitate the transition”, published the agency Argentine News after Milei’s speech.

POSSESSION

According to the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Rules, the ceremony will begin at 7 am on December 10, when an escort will take the new president and his vice president to the National Congress. On the way, the politicians are accompanied by representatives from the Navy, Army and Air Force.

The group must arrive at the legislative building at 8 am, where the president and vice-president take an oath before the Legislative Assembly and the presidential sash is passed.

Afterwards, the new Argentine leader speaks. “The president-elect will give a speech to mark the beginning of his term before the Legislative Assembly”, says the regulation. The new president then accompanies his predecessor and the ministers until they leave the Legislative Palace.

There, Milei must nominate and swear in his ministers.

