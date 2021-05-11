A report from Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (IARAF) reveals that in the comparison of the first four months of 2021 with the same period of 2020, almost all provinces increased their resources in terms of transfers they receive from the state. At “real value”, that is, discounting the impact of inflation.

There was exception: the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, which saw its income shrink by 32% from one year to the next, mainly as a result of the co-participation reduction decided by the national government in September last year.

According to the study carried out by the IARAF, authored by Nadin Argañaraz and Ariel Barraud, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s administration received 53% less funds from co-participation, that is, from automatic transfers from the national State.

Partly, that loss was offset by non-automatic transfers, which grew by 109% but they were unable to supply the resigned funds, which, by all accounts, fell by 32%.

It should be remembered that in mid-September 2020, to nourish funds to the province of Buenos Aires in the middle of a claim from the security forces, Nation took 1.18 percentage point of co-participation from the City, which went from 3.5% to 2.32%.

Later, with the approval of the law in Congress, that figure deepened even further, to 1.4%, without counting shipments for the transfer of the security forces that was agreed at that time.

During that last quarter of 2020, the funds that the City resigned were of around $ 12,000 million, which deepened during this 2021 and already climbs to $ 36,000 million, according to funes porteñas.

IARAF’s global analysis shows that in a pandemic context, funds increased for all the rest of the provinces. In the accumulated to the first four-month period, the provinces (CABA included) together received $ 1.03 billion. This represents $ 141,000 million more than what was received in the first quarter of 2020.

Axel Kicillof, at the end of April. The governor received 2% more resources from the Nation if the first four months of this year are compared with the previous one.

By co-participation, that is, by automatic transfers, the three most benefited following the percentage variation were Córdoba, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos, which saw their funds grow from one year to the next by 21%. The rest of the provinces were between 18% and 20%, with the aforementioned exception of the City, which lost resources by 53%.

Regarding the variation in pesos per inhabitant, the one with the best return was Tierra del Fuego, which totaled $ 11,223 per person. Catamarca and Formosa followed behind, with $ 10,423 and $ 9,543 per inhabitant. The City, meanwhile, lost $ 7,901 per inhabitant in the year-on-year comparison.

Due to non-automatic transfers, the panorama changes. Catamarca and Tucumán resigned funds for 65% and 63%, while CABA added 109% and Neuquén, for each case, 92%. But the overall fund is much lower than in the case of automatic transfers. The first non-automatic four-month period closed with total shipments for the provinces of $ 106,000 million, a tenth of what they received for automatic.

Thus, adding the total national transfers, the City continues to be the only one that lost resources from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. It resigned 32%, which in the variation per inhabitant represents $ 5,568. The province of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, increased its resources by only 2%, far too far from the rest. Neuquén was the one with the best performance in this regard: 29% more total resources from one year to the next.