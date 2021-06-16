Extension of the state of emergency until December: this would be the government’s orientation on the management of the pandemic, which the executive should include in the next decree in view of the expiry of the one currently in force, scheduled for 31 July. Draghi would be “opposed to suspending it,” he writes Republic, contradicting the rumors circulated in recent days and the statements of the ministers themselves, including Roberto Speranza, who said he was confident about the possibility of ending the state of emergency.

But the Prime Minister does not consider the game resolved, and suspending the extraordinary measure, different regulatory remedies would have to be developed to renew the office of General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo – in order to complete the vaccination campaign – and that of the Scientific Technical Committee. As well as giving up the possibility of having new measures easily if the cases should increase. However, the extension does not exclude that the restrictive measures can be relaxed if the epidemiological framework allows it.

The hypothesis being studied by the government also derives from the latest developments in the case AstraZeneca, which risks causing slowdowns after AIFA’s green light for the “mix” of doses, an indication that many would still be skeptical about. According to what the newspaper writes, in Lazio those who are against the administration of the second dose with a serum other than that of Oxford would be between 4-5 percent, which at national level means 40-50 thousand people.

The unknown factor of the “Delta” variant also remains: even if encouraging news arrived from London yesterday – two doses of AstraZeneca would prevent hospitalization by 92 percent – in the United Kingdom the former Indian nevertheless caused an increase in cases, despite vaccination coverage and a campaign that has been going on tightly since December.

In Italy, however, the vaccination campaign has not yet guaranteed sufficient coverage: to date 43.2 million doses of vaccines have been administered, but only 14.4 million people have received both doses. We will still have to wait to consider the emergency over.