After the clash of recent days Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi they go back to hearing each other on the phone and announce a meeting that will be staged today in Rome. After the ‘tear’ of Forza Italia on the election of Ignazio La Russa to the presidency of the Senate and the friction on the ‘notes of the Cav’, the meeting will be that of the thaw. The opportunity to definitively clarify and resume negotiations on the future government, which had stalled in particular on the Ronzulli case.

The weekend, in short, thanks also to the work of the bridges (from Gianni Letta to Ignazio La Russa and Guido Crosetto, but also Fedele Confalonieri and the eldest daughter of the former premier, Marina) would have led to the convening of a face to face, which could be decisive to unlock the current stalemate. The interview, they say, should be held in the late afternoon, perhaps in via della Scrofa. And in this case, it would be the first time for the blue leader, who until now, at least in memory of the parliamentary chroniclers, has not yet crossed the door of what was the historic headquarters of An, which later became the headquarters of Fratelli d ‘Italy. Until now, the center-right leaders have mostly been held in the Berlusconi house (from Villa La Certosa in Sardinia to Palazzo Grazioli first and Villa Grande now, in Rome).

The meeting is paired as a ‘first time’ with the one that the president of Forza Italia had on the reforms with the then secretary of the Pd Matteo Renzi al Nazareno in January 2014, when Enrico Letta was at Palazzo Chigi. It is not known whether it was the force leader or the premier in pectore who picked up the phone and called to resume a dialogue that was abruptly interrupted. The fact is, that the contact arrived, after yesterday Meloni had heard Matteo Salvini several times.

The objective of Meloni, Fdi sources underline, remains the same: after having managed to immediately elect the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber, it is necessary to run and proceed quickly on the rest, setting up the government team as soon as possible to deal with the emergencies of the Italians, starting with expensive energy. From Forza Italia there are calming signals. Authoritative blue sources interviewed by Adnkronos speak of “optimism” and assure that “a solution will be reached” with regard to the negotiations on the government. A solution that “after all”, the same sources remark, “is inevitable”.

Salvini welcomed the news of the face to face. The number one in via Bellerio, according to League sources, also on Sunday “was in contact with the allies: the League looks with extreme optimism at the announced meeting between Meloni and Berlusconi”. The “common goal of all the center-right”, the same sources continue, “must be to respond to the expectations of the Italians, with common sense, responsibility and seriousness”.

Crosetto, one of the main Melonian ‘sherpas’, made conciliatory statements towards Berlusconi’s party. “Nobody wants to create a government without Forza Italia or one that is not center-right”, explained the co-founder of Fdi in an interview with the national newspaper. “We have seen, for years, governments between Lega and M5S, M5S and Pd, Lega-Pd-M5S. Do you want a center-right one not to be born now? Forza Italia in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli, assured Corriere della Sera that the center-right will join the quirinal consultations saying he is “certain” that Berlusconi intends to remain within a Meloni-led coalition. Messages of ‘peace’ in view of the summit, which was prepared by a meticulous work of mending by the bridges of both parties.