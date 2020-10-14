Highlights: Uttarakhand government decided to open schools which have been closed for 7 months from November 1

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Government decides to open schools for students of class 10 and 12

Pulkit Shukla, Dehradun

Uttarakhand government has decided to open schools from November 1 due to the lockdown. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, the government has decided to open schools for students of classes 10 and 12 from 1 November.

Necessary guidelines will be issued by the Education Department to open schools due to Kovid-19. All government and private schools will have to follow these guidelines. For the last several days, the government was trying to open schools in the state. For this, a report was also sought from all the District Magistrates and Education Minister Arvind Pandey also agreed to open schools for classes 10 and 12 after the opinion of several teachers and parents.

Decision on other classes later

It was agreed to open the schools in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. At present, only students of 10th and 12th will be able to attend schools. A decision will be taken later to start classes for other students.

Opposition raised questions on opening of school

The Congress has opposed the opening of schools for class X and XII. Congress state president Pritam Singh says that the government’s decision to open a school is not right. Opening a school during the Corona period may not be a mess with the health of the students. The government should not take a hasty decision.