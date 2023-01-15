Delegation should assess Brazilian structure in neighboring South America; in 2020, Bolsonaro determined the withdrawal of employees

The Brazilian government will send a mission to Venezuela to assess the reopening of the Brazilian embassy in the country, according to the report. Power360.

This will be only the 1st trip of others that must be made until the resumption of the Brazilian representation in Caracas. The central objective is to analyze the conditions of the old Brazilian structure in Venezuela.

In March 2020, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) determined that 4 Brazilian diplomats and 11 other employees who worked at the Brazilian embassy and consulates in the South American country should be removed.

The mission has no set date yet. However, the commission is expected to go to Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, in the coming days. There is also no forecast of when the Brazilian embassy in the country will be reopened.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs defined that the Brazilian delegation sent to the South American neighbor will be led by Ambassador Flávio Macieira. Furthermore, Maciera should be the chargé d’affaires in Venezuela, while the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) not indicate a name to assume the national embassy in Caracas.

The definition of the new Brazilian ambassador also depends on the agreement of Venezuela, as well as the approval of the name of the diplomat in the National Congress.