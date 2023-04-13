Platforms will have to send the Police data that identifies who the users are and the internet connection terminal

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, announced this Wednesday afternoon (April 12, 2023) that the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will regulate platforms with regard to content that advocates attacks or violence in schools.

One of the toughest measures is the determination that the platforms will be obliged to share data, with the police chiefs who preside over investigations in the national territory, which will allow identifying who the users are and the internet connection terminal. Social networks will also be obliged to prevent the creation of new profiles by the same users.

