9th to 12th grade schools of Madhya Pradesh are going to open from 21st September. In this regard, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Only schools outside the containment zone will be allowed to open in the SOP.

In addition, students, teachers, and staff residing in the Containment Zone will be allowed to attend the school. Apart from this, the government has also said that before opening all the schools, all the common goods including drinking water and hand washing stations, washrooms will have to be disinfected under the supervision of the administration.

Madhya Pradesh government issues standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools for students of Class 9 to Class 12 for taking guidance from teachers, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iqunhbz8dk – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Apart from this, the SOP issued by the government states that sanitation dispensers and thermal screening should be provided for hand hygiene at the entry point in the school. Thermal guns should be used on the back of the palm rather than on the forehead for thermal screening.

Specific markings can be made on the floor at a spacing of 6 feet to ensure queue management inside and outside the complex. Hand washing facilities will be ensured with Sabuk’s arrangement. For this, before the opening of the school, a hand-voiced station should be prepared for the students’ hands. Apart from this, the government has issued many more guidelines regarding the opening of schools.