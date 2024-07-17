The launch of the cheap airline tickets program has already been promised at least 8 times; Lula is not confirmed to attend the event

The government will officially launch the Voa Brasil low-cost airline ticket program next Wednesday (Jul 24, 2024). Announced in March 2023, the launch has already been promised at least 8 times by 2 Ministers of Ports and Airports.

Besides the minister Silvio Costa Jr.the expectation is that the vice president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin, will also participate in the event. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is not guaranteed to attend the ceremony.

The launch was scheduled for June, but had to be postponed once again due to the emergency that arose in Rio Grande do Sul due to the heavy rains that hit the state in May.

The program has the premise of selling airline tickets for R$200. It was announced in March 2023 by the former Minister of Ports and Airports, the Minister Marcio Francewho now heads the Ministry of Entrepreneurship. It was scheduled to be launched in January 2024, but this did not happen.

The measure will offer 5 million tickets at R$200 for retirees of INSS (National Institute of Social Security) who have not traveled in the last 12 months. The government left students from Prouni outside of this 1st stage, but plans to include this audience in a 2nd phase, with no launch date yet.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

The program that will offer airline tickets for R$200 was watered down in the period of more than 1 year from the announcement to the launch scheduled for July 24. França’s announcement in early 2023 dedicated the program to retirees, students and civil servants who earn up to R$6,800. At the time, the announcement bothered Lula, who declared that these initiatives must go through the Civil House before being announced.

Since then, the program’s audience has been restricted to its current format of only including retirees. The unfulfilled promises are not limited to France. Head of the Ministry of Ports and Airports since September of last year, Costa Filho has also declared several deadlines for the launch of the program, but none have been met so far.

The last time the program had a release date was February 5, but it was postponed in January due to Lula’s trip.

When it was announced, the project was highly anticipated because it promised cheaper flights and could boost the government’s popularity, especially in a year of municipal elections. However, the delay in structuring the program and the limited audience could affect Voa Brasil’s emotional reach among Brazilians.