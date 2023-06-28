New project determines that 30% of purchases by federal institutions must come from family farming

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, said this Wednesday (June 28, 2023) that the government will create a new public food purchase program in July. The project establishes that at least 30% of food purchases made by the Armed Forces, public hospitals and federal institutes must come from family farming producers. According to Teixeira, the program aims to promote healthier eating and stimulate the income of small producers.