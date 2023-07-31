Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/30/2023 – 5:25 pm Share

This Monday, the 31st, the government is going to launch a new air cargo control system to reduce bureaucracy and, consequently, make imports of high value-added products cheaper – which are mostly carried out by the industrial sector.

The goal, according to the Federal Revenue, is to reduce by 80% the average time for releasing goods at airports and by up to 90% the number of physical interventions.

Last year, Brazil imported US$ 47 billion (R$ 222 billion) by air, according to information from the Comex platform, updated by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services. The airports of Guarulhos, in São Paulo, and Viracopos, in Campinas, concentrate most of these imports, according to data from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

The announcement will be made this Monday by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and by the Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas. In addition to the Treasury, the ministries of Ports and Airports, Chief of Staff and Development and Industry are also involved in the formulation of the new customs control.

Named CCT (Control de Cargo e Trânsito), the new system seeks to adapt Brazilian rules for the clearance of goods to the standards established by the World Trade Organization (WTO) – intensifying the use of advance and computerized information and, thus, accelerating the time for clearing items at customs.

This is an old industry claim, which complains about high airport costs and the slowness of cargo release processes, which generates delays in deliveries and increases in tariffs, since they are linked to storage time.