new Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the Hathras case. He alleged that the Chief Minister is casteist, so justice is not being done. Victims are being killed.

Along with this, he said that tampering the evidence is a crime. This was done to eliminate evidence. He said, “I have come with a promise to my mother that I will not come home till I get justice.”

Along with this he demanded, “Dalits should get two million licensed weapons. Millions of people have licensed weapons. Valmiki will tell the society not to do cleanliness till justice is done, do not go to work. ”

Let me tell you that there was a big demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday, two in connection with the Hathras case. Chandrasekhar also participated in it. He said that the hearing of this case should be held in fast track court daily. He said that those who are guilty in this case should be punished as soon as possible so that others fear before committing such a crime. He also condemned the cremation of the victim’s body without the will of the family.

Hathras case: CM Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar, know what?