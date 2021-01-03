new Delhi: DCGI has approved the emergency use of Vaccine Kovishield of Serum Institute of India. About this, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala had a special conversation with ABP News. He said that the vaccine is completely safe. At the same time, about its price, he said that the first 100 million doses will be given to the Government of India, which will cost 200 rupees. After this, when the permission is received for the private market, then it will be sold for one thousand rupees.

How Safe is the Vaccine?

In response, Adar Poonawala said that its 50 million doses are ready. Oxford’s smartest scientists have created this vaccine. We have received the data after thorough investigation. DCGI has done a lot of analysis. The UK government has also approved. We have done as much safety as we can.

What are the side effects of the vaccine?

Adar Poonawala said that some side effects are normal. A little headache, little fever occurs for a couple of days. It will be cured by taking paracetamol pill. There is no need to panic. If such a large number of people take the vaccine in such a short time, then any reaction can happen, it is normal.

What precautions need to be taken after taking the first dose?

Replying to this question, Adar Poonawala said, “Even after good protection from the first dose … But even after two months, when the course is completed, it is necessary to wear a mask. You can get infected even after taking the vaccine. And we can do others, we have seen many such cases. You will be safe from taking the vaccine but it does not mean that it is bulletproof. So it is necessary to wear masks and take precautions. “

