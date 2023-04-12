The Federal Revenue informed this Tuesday (11) that it will end the tax exemption for international orders that cost up to US$ 50.

The action is part of the package of measures by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to increase revenue and make feasible the targets for the result of public accounts provided for in the new fiscal framework.

The rule that exempts international remittances of up to US$ 50 from taxes is valid only for transactions made by individuals. There is no exemption for e-commerce.

However, in the government’s assessment, companies would be pretending to be individuals to send international orders and the customer to receive them in Brazil without charging tax.

Some companies or even individuals would also be omitting the real value of the products sent to Brazil to fit in the US$ 50 quota and not pay tax.

Therefore, the Revenue will end this exemption, so that all orders are taxed normally, putting an end to what the government classifies as “digital smuggling” of goods.

Oversight

The Revenue must also provide an electronic system for the exporter to register complete information about the product sent to Brazil.

Transport companies will have to provide more detailed information about orders.

The objective would be to close the siege to what Minister Fernando Haddad calls “digital smuggling” of goods coming from abroad.

Late in the evening, the IRS clarified that there was never a $50 exemption for e-commerce. This benefit is only for individual-to-individual shipments, but has been widely used fraudulently for sales by foreign companies, he said.

And followed:

1 – There is no tax increase. Today there is already a 60% taxation on the value of the order, but that has not been effective.

2 – What is being proposed are tools to enable the effective inspection and demand of the tax through risk management: mandatory complete and advanced import declarations (full identification of the exporter and importer) with a fine in case of under-invoicing or incomplete/incorrect data.

3 – There will no longer be any distinction in the treatment of remittances by legal persons and individuals (today remittances by individuals of goods with relevant value are absolutely inexpressive). This distinction is only serving for widespread fraud in shipments.

4 – With these measures, consumers will benefit. With the advance declaration, the merchandise can arrive in Brazil already released (green channel), being able to go directly to the consumer. The Revenue will focus its inspection on higher risk shipments, in which our risk management systems, fed by advance declarations, indicate a greater risk of inconsistencies. Over time, consumers themselves will prefer to buy from reliable companies that strictly comply with Brazilian legislation.