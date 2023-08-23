Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2023 – 22:52

With the expectation of raising around BRL 10 billion, in the most conservative estimates, the government will edit a provisional measure to tax exclusive funds, said this Tuesday (22) the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan. The provisional measure that taxes offshore companies (investment companies abroad) will remain for a bill.

Initially, taxation of offshore companies was intended to finance the increase in the Income Tax exemption range. The two proposals are Provisional Measure 1,171, edited at the end of April and which needs to be voted on by next Monday (28) in order not to expire. Taxation is also aimed at achieving the target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024, established by the new tax framework.

With the resistance of parliamentarians to the taxation of offshore companies, the government decided to transfer the subject to a bill and start taxing exclusive funds, personalized investment instruments, with a single shareholder, which require at least R$ 10 million in entry. Currently, only 2,500 Brazilians invest in these funds, which accumulate assets of R$ 756.8 billion and account for 12.3% of the fund industry in the country.

Currently, exclusive funds pay Income Tax (IR), but only at the time of redemption and with a regressive table, the longer the application, the lower the tax. The government wants to make exclusive funds equal to other investment funds, with a half-yearly collection of IR known as eat-quotas. In principle, a rate of around 10% is expected on earnings each semester.

Negotiations

Acting Finance Minister with Fernando Haddad’s trip to South Africa, Durigan met throughout the day in Congress to close the deal. He met with the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); and the leader of the Government of Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (non-AP party).

“The Treasury has been dialoguing with other government sectors and Congress to find a solution for the Income Tax exemption table. The debate was productive for us to reach a middle ground because Congress did not deal with the regulation of offshore. We have this good news because we are building good understandings”, Durigan told journalists after returning to the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to the BRL 10 billion in annual revenue from 2024 onwards, BRL 3 billion will be raised this year to finance the correction of the Income Tax table. The executive secretary of the Treasury said that the economic team wants to dialogue. “We are open to negotiation both with the private sector and with Congress. MP [dos fundos exclusivos] goes to Congress. We are available, and this was signaled to President Lira and Pacheco. As soon as the MP is sent, we will discuss with them, with the leaders and society what the best rate is, ”he said.

With regard to offshores, Durigan said that the government intends to incorporate Congress’ amendments to the text of the MP into the bill. “The text that deals with funds in tax havens has some changes, as a result of the debate that has taken place. The ideal is to take advantage of this new text, presented in the conversion bill and which already includes part of a dialogue and legislative improvement that has already been made, without prejudice to continuing to be discussed and improved in Congress”, declared the secretary -executive.

Originally, the Ministry of Finance expected to collect BRL 13.6 billion from 2023 to 2025 with the taxation of offshore. With the bill, the government will only start collecting in 2024, if the proposal is approved later this year. Durigan pointed out that the agreement closed this Tuesday allows the government to proceed with the taxation of income in Brazil and abroad. “This is an important agenda for the Farm”, he pointed out.

Earlier, the mayor, Arthur Lira, said that neither he nor the party leaders are against the taxation of funds, but justified the postponement of the taxation of offshore the “need for planning”. “[O adiamento foi necessário] so that we, in two or three weeks, can give the same tone, the same treatment, the same rhythm to these funds, which must have their taxation, in a programmed, organized manner, so that we do not have base corrosion as it existed in other parties in Latin America”, countered Lira.