The Jair Bolsonaro government will present this Friday (June 25, 2021) the 2nd tax reform proposal. The text proposes to increase the income tax exemption range, reduce rates for companies and tax dividends (part of company profits that are distributed to shareholders).

The document will be delivered by ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Flávia Arruda (Secretary of Government) to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, at 9:30 am.

At 11 am, the Ministry of Economy will hold an interview online with the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes. THE live will be broadcast by power360 on Youtube.

continue reading