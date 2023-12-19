Yet another confirmation that the current parties and leaders are “out of touch” and now at the end of the line

I am always convinced that we should never judge people but rather the system that allowed all this to happen. But to date, one cannot help but think that these parties and their leaders are out of touch with the real world. I believe that when it is stated that “these politicians have neither art nor role” it is a harsh truth. But I would add more: it is not just the big problem of having as representatives people who have never contributed anything of their own trade or profession to national growth but, above all, the way in which they conduct politics. Insults, accusations, not accepting criticism, constantly blaming others, having no idea of ​​development and more, are clear symptoms of people who don't have the slightest idea of ​​how a nation should be represented, managed and modernized.



Personally, for them my ideas and beliefs of how to run a nationI have always been a moderate centrist who looked to the right but, reluctantly, I am seeing that in terms of organisation, choice of ministers, projects and works completed, it is the worst centre-right government of the last thirty years and perhaps one of the worst in history republican.

People placed in charge of ministries and national politics without motivation, without tangible experience in the sector, some awaiting trials and much more. Norberto Bobbio said that “Parliament is the mirror of the people” but I refuse, as an Italian, liberal and republican, to think that the majority of Italians are like this or even want this type of representatives in Europe and in the world. The system of governing, organizing and directing these parties, and their leaders, is clear to everyone that it is now at an end. There's no point in being surprised if no one goes to vote anymore; there is no longer trust in parties and personalities that do not have a clear “mission” of growth, legality and dignity of the entire Italian people in the medium-long term.

Gianfranco Fini, who in my humble opinion, politically speaking was one of the greatest leaders of the 2000s, had traced a new and acceptable path: the social right that would definitively distance itself from the ideas and feelings of that fascist world that destroyed us, with dictatorship and national defeat, and looked to democracy, respect for the Constitution, dignity, true justice in the courts and the well-being of citizens.

This Right, if it had been intelligent and humble, would not have had to do anything on an ideological and political level, because its great predecessor had already traced the winning path; she just had to follow her and trust her. But no: they slandered him, they distorted his important idea of ​​a reforming right and they invented the new party because they felt they were better at it. It is clear that this right has had an incredible astral conjunction: from always remaining in opposition while all previous prime ministers sensationally failed, the disappearance of a cumbersome pillar like Berlusconi, the last hope of Italians after having tried all the parties.

But a fortune earned like this does not last long. Instead, the fortune that lasts a long time is the one built with trust, respect for the people and others, with the implementation of serious projects for justice and the dignity of all. If a party wins with these ideas and beliefs, its fortune will certainly last a long time because it is built on solid concepts and not on the defense of its own benefits and seats paid for by taxpayers and citizens. We then expect a new leader and movement that will give a clear idea of ​​the country and of social and economic development, waiting for this Italian Right to soon finish its course of government.

