Military expenses, the Dems Franco Mirabelli and Emanuele Fiano speak



The 5 Star Movement and Giuseppe Conte do not scare the Democratic Party. Despite the clear refusal of the pentastellati to the increase in military spending, a commitment that Prime Minister Mario Draghi intends to respect with NATO and the White House, the Dems are convinced that there will not be a government crisis. On a numerical level, even at Palazzo Madama, the eventual release of 5 Stars and LeUs would not be enough to make the executive fail in numbers, even if politically a government without the first force in Parliament would certainly be a relevant political problem.

“No. To evoke crises while there is a war on our doorstep, the costs risk putting many families in difficulty and the pandemic is not over, it is absurd. I am convinced that we will find a synthesis, it will not be an agenda to bring minus the reasons of this government “. With these words the deputy leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Franco Mirabelli answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if you fear the government crisis considering the sharp no of the M5S and Conte to the increase in military spending.

“I don’t think there will be a government crisis. Despite the dissent over the increase in military spending, the 5 Stars and Conte have the intelligence to understand that nothing in the world at this moment would be more illogical than opening a government crisis in one of the main European countries such as Italy “. He affirms it to Affaritaliani.it Emanuele Fiano, member of the presidency of the Democratic Party in the House, commenting on the sharp no of the 5 Stars to the increase in military spending. “The M5S has an ideological opposition that is not very easy to understand, given that the House voted in favor, but I am sure that the Draghi government will not fall”, she concludes.

