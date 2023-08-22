“By September, the new Security Decree. Restrictions on expulsions, rules against baby gangs and…”





There is great expectation for the new Security Decree by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, also given the growing number of episodes of violence and the record number of landings of irregular immigrants on the Italian coasts. But what will be the timing and main contents of the government measure?

Affaritaliani.it he asked Nicholas Molteni, Northern League undersecretary at the Interior Ministry. “By September”, announces Molteni times. Which then explains the Decree in detail: “Crackdown and tightening on the expulsions of illegal immigrants with a high criminal profile and violent subjects. Rules to strengthen security in the cities”.

“Rules to safeguard and protect the police force from the daily aggressions and violence they suffer. Rules to deal with the phenomenon of baby gang. There could also be a cut on the Zampa Law on unaccompanied foreign minors. An articulated and organic decree”, concludes the Undersecretary of the Interior of the League.

