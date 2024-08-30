A “painful choice” but necessary. It is with these words that Giorgia Meloni shares with the ministers, in the first Council of Ministers after the summer break, the decision to nominate Raffaele Fitto for a senior role in Brussels. With a portfolio worth over 1000 billion, between cohesion and the PNRR. And – one hopes and fights with this firm objective – an executive vice-presidency to be won. The indication comes at Cesarini’s zone, given that yesterday was the last day available to indicate the ‘name’ that Italy has in store. An open secret, given that it has been talked about for months and months, above all, that Meloni has been discussing it with Ursula von der Leyen. Before informing the ministers, Meloni calls the opposition on the phone: on the other end of the line Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte.

Majority summit

The phone calls arrive while Fitto crosses the door of Palazzo Chigi, dribbling the journalists, his gaze serious, not even a hint of a smile. It almost seems that something has gone wrong, but instead there is no question about his name. If anything It is foreign policy that is heating up the majority, in the centre-right summit that takes place before the Council of Ministers. And from which a new majority pact emerges, made between the Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, Matteo Salvini and Maurizio Lupi after an August in which there was no shortage of blows.

The big issues are all on the table: from Rai to autonomy, passing through justice and the seaside resorts, without forgetting the prison emergency, just to mention some of the most long-standing ones. But above all we are talking about maneuver. “It will be a budget law inspired, like the previous ones, by common sense and seriousness. The season of money thrown out the window and bonuses is over and will not return as long as we are in government“, the Prime Minister will say at the opening of the Council of Ministers, in a long speech that bounces around the agencies and that almost seems like a motivational speech (“forward without fear”, in fact, exhorts the team). In the budget law, priority will be given to “tax reduction, support for young people, families and birth rates, and interventions for companies that hire”. No flags, the message is under the radar.

The image that we want to convey is of a united executive, of a majority that does not allow itself to be affected by the August controversies. Even the theme of the ius scholaewhich in recent weeks has caused the League and FI to argue, is put on the table by Tajani but put away in the drawer, because they are moving forward with the government program, reforms ‘out of the bag’ will find space only if there is full convergence between the allies. And on the issue of citizenship, Salvini and the blue leader could not be more distant.

The ‘mystery’ of the corrected note on Kiev

But it is at the summit and the Council of Ministers now concluded that chaos breaks out, with an ‘oversight’ in the joint note of the centre-right that leaves room for many doubts. The League releases the press release simultaneously with Meloni’s staff, but the note differs in a fundamental passageor rather on Italy’s line in the war in Ukraine, a topic that, as is known, registers different sensibilities. In the text released by the Carroccio, later rectified by the League shortly thereafter, support for Kiev was confirmed, but opposition was specified “to any hypothesis of military interventions outside the Ukrainian borders”. This opposition was then promptly whitewashed.

“The text (sent by mistake but immediately corrected) – finds itself having to intervene Matthew Salvini to turn off the yellow – it was modified in full agreement with all the other leaders only for stylistic choice and not for content”. Therefore, “it is a simple mistake, we reiterated the government line that the League has always supported”. An oversight, if we want to believe in good faith and the absence of a voluntary error, which nevertheless ended up casting shadows on the ‘pacification’ action carried out by the prime minister. Action that also touched on the issue of autonomy, dear to the League and a fuse of arguments and disagreements in a fiery August.

In the Council of Ministers, in fact, Meloni points the finger at “the distorted narrative of the left that paints us as enemies of the South, who want to humiliate the South and divide Italy with differentiated autonomy. Because they can’t tell the truth, that is, that with this government investments in the South have increased by 50%, which means that it could have been done before, but it wasn’t done”, she accuses.

The prime minister claims what she considers the successes of her government, starting with the “change of pace” on immigration, with a 64% reduction in landings. And the Mattei Plan, which she invites to support even when there are others at the helm of Palazzo Chigi, “overcoming barriers” for the “good of the country”. She then reiterates that she will modify the distortions of the Bossi-Fini law, with a measure that will soon reach the Council of Ministers, and reiterates that the ‘Caivano model’ will be exported to other difficult suburbs, that the promise made a year ago will be kept. “We must move forward without fear – the government team urges – because we promised that we would leave Italy better than we found it and if this is the goal we must delve into the problems and resolve them with courage. We will change the things that don’t work and do what needs to be done. Only the Italians, at the end of the legislature, will judge us“.

The government faces complex challenges, starting with the recovery plan with which it will have to convince Brussels, with a cut in the structural deficit of at least 0.5% per year, that is, about 10 billion per year for the next 7 years. A titanic undertaking, with the prime minister who will be able to count on Fitto, but who with him will lose a fundamental pawn in Rome. Who, barring any surprises, she does not intend to replace: Meloni will keep the interim for herselfthe delegations now in the hands of the ‘golden boy’ of Maglie distributed and Palazzo Chigi, between Alfredo Mantovano and Giovanbattista Fazzolari. Also to avoid that, by touching a pawn, a domino effect is generated, igniting the appetites of the allies and undermining the balance on which the government rests. Because – Andreotti docet – to think badly is a sin, but often you are right.