EU, Meloni’s plan for Fitto as executive vice president (with the help of von der Leyen)

Giorgia Meloni has now decided, Raffaele Fitto will be the Italian candidate for the role of EU Commissioner. The nomination of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, barring any dramatic twists at this point, will be announced after the Council of Ministers, today in fact is the deadline to submit candidacies. But Italy, as is known, does not just want a simple commissioner, but is aiming for an executive vice-presidency. However, the game is still open on this role, other countries are also asking for the same position. President von der Leyen’s goal is to present the team by September 12, before the plenary session in Strasbourg. The Minister for European Affairs Fitto – reports Il Corriere della Sera – is very welcome in Brussels and enjoys great popularity. In these two years he has worked closely with von der Leyen’s chief of staff, Björn Seibert, with whom he has a good relationship.

“Fitto has experience and is the best possible choice. I believe there is great convergence on his name,” said yesterday Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who met in Brussels both the President of the Commission von der Leyen and the President of the EU Parliament Metsola, both members of the EPP like him. The game on the delegations is still open. One thing is certain, President von der Leyen has no intention of making a fuss about the fact that Italy voted against her reappointment.

But the challenge is to please as many countries as possible and this will require a certain creativity, starting with the formulation of the vice-presidencies that many are calling for, starting with Rome. Among the hypotheses – continues Il Corriere – is that of making more executive vice-presidencies and not the three current ones, removing them from the labels of political families, especially since there is a predominance of EPP commissioners. In fact, their role would be scaled down compared to the current one. And it would also allow a vice-presidency to be recognized for Meloni, whose political family – the ECR conservatives – is not part of the “Ursula majority”.