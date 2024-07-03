Government, up to 7 years in prison for those who occupy garages, cellars and warehouses

The government has decided to respond with facts to the battle of Ilaria Salis and of the Left on the occupation of houses. In the Constitutional Affairs Committee Brothers of Italy he presented an amendment that makes it a crime not only to occupy apartments but also garage. Article 8 of the Security bill – reports Libero – was therefore also extended to “appurtenances” of the properties. In detail, the text provides that “anyone who, by means of violence or threat, occupies or holds without title a property intended for the domicile of others, or prevents the return to the same property of the owner or of the person who holds it unlawfully, is punishable by imprisonment from two to seven years”.

FdI rejoices: “It will be simpler and faster – says Augusta Montarulione of the signatories of the measure to Libero – regain possession of an illegally occupied property and thanks to this amendment what was foreseen for the houses will also be extended to the relative cellars and warehouses. We wanted to mark the pace even more on fight against illegal squatters and the protection of property rights”. Then Montaruli and Sara Kelanyfirst signatory of the measure, attacks Ilaria Salt. “While on the left they are praising the occupation and they make a political battle out of itwe Let’s defend the homes of Italians and the sacrosanct right to see each other what is unduly taken is returned“.