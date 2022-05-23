“I say it very clearly: the opposition that Salvini is making to the government has exceeded the limit”. Enrico Letta raises the tone on Matteo Salvini with the competition bill and the bathing knot still to be resolved. Today the Industry Commission will meet in the Senate convened to examine the text and the conference of the group leaders of Palazzo Madama which will have on the agenda the letter from Mario Draghi to President Elisabetta Casellati in which the premier requests approval by the end of May otherwise it would be jeopardized “one of the fundamental objectives of the NRP”.

Salvini, for his part, is optimistic about an agreement: “As we found an agreement avoiding the house tax and the land registry reform, also on the protection of beach workers we will find the agreement. On the beaches, the agreement is found as we found it in the land registry “. At the moment, however, reports from parliamentary circles in the Senate, no progress has been made in the search for an agreement. Yesterday there were no contacts nor at the moment a majority meeting was set to address the seaside problem.

Hence Letta’s request for clarification: “I think this story needs to be clarified, it needs to be clarified in the sense that on all the main issues Salvini now behaves like a representative of the opposition, Salvini is much more opposition than others who are really in opposition”. The dem secretary, speaking at an electoral initiative in Catanzaro, in line with Prime Minister Draghi underlines the risk of losing the PNRR funds linked to reforms such as those of the Competition bill. “Salvini is seriously endangering the government and the money of the PNRR. We will not allow Italy to lose this opportunity”.

A lunge to which Salvini replies thus: “We have defended the house and savings of the Italians, we work for peace in Ukraine and for fiscal peace in Italy. Meanwhile Letta and the Democratic Party pass the time by proposing ius soli, ddl Zan and change of the electoral law. They live on Mars or do they live in Italy? “.

While Letta, when asked about the 5 Stars, distinguishes the tensions within the majority triggered by Salvini from those of Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Stars. “M5S? Nothing to do with what Salvini is doing. We have some discussions but on issues that are not the ones that question whether or not the funds of the PNRR will arrive. I think there is a marked difference on this.”

An observation that does not escape Carlo Calenda who commented closely via Twitter: “Enrico Letta, Salvini puts the government in the EU at risk as much as Conte on the waste-to-energy plant. Both on arms to the Ukrainians. They are populists in the same way. The only coalition that supports Draghi without ifs and buts is that of Action and More Europe “.