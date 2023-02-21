The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, informed this Tuesday, 21st, that the federal government team that organizes actions to support people affected by the rains on the north coast of São Paulo will be installed in the Port of Santos. According to França, the measure was agreed with the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, on the advice of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We are here, attentive, on the coast of São Paulo, helping with various tasks to help people who are stranded there in São Sebastião, the city most affected by the rains in the region and also along the entire coast”, said França, in a video published in your Twitter profile.

“Minister Waldez Góes has just agreed with me that he will transfer to the Port of Santos, at Companhia Docas de Santos, at the headquarters of Codesp, the actions and decisions related to this entire sector of reaction of the federal government”, he amended.

According to França, daily bulletins will be issued on the actions of the federal government on the north coast of São Paulo. Also on Sunday, the 19th, the minister informed that the port authority of Santos had released R$ 2 million to the cities affected by the rains on the coast of São Paulo.