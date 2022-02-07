The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) maintains constant conversations with Petrobras, according to the secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the ministry, Rafael Bastos da Silva. He emphasized, however, that there is no government interference in the state’s readjustment decisions.

“The conversation is constant, of course. Petrobras is a company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. But there is no political interference”, said the secretary, adding that the government and the company exchange information like all state-owned companies linked to the MME.

At an investment announcement event in the Urca Group’s green CO2 plant in Rio, Silva also stated that the government is working with the Legislature to find the best solution to reduce fuel prices.

Among the proposals that will be processed in Congress is the PEC of Fuels, which provides for tax relief to lower the amounts charged to consumers. The government has a study on the effectiveness of the proposal, but the secretary declined to comment on the content of that study.

Petrobras fuel prices have been criticized by consumers and even the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. The theme is guiding the campaign of the main pre-candidates for the Presidency.

