Cost by 2032 will be BRL 50 billion to bring solar and wind energy from the Northeast to the Midwest and Southeast

A EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética), linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, has just published a series of documents on investment needs for the sector over the next 10 years, until 2032. At the end of this post, the Power360 publishes the list of all studies, with the possibility of downloading the files in PDF.

Among the investments that draw the most attention is the construction of 15,000 km of transmission lines that will leave the Northeast to transport solar and wind energy to the Midwest and Southeast regions. The cost of these works is of the order of BRL 50 billion.

At the EPE study on transmission lines for solar and wind energynext to the map above is written:

“The set of works recommended by the already published studies shown in the figure at the side adds up to approximately BRL 50 billion of necessary investments, involving about 15 thousand km of new transmission lines (expansion of approximately 8% of the total extension of transmission lines foreseen for Dec/2022) and 16 new substations.”

“These works should start operating in the period 2028/2029, depending on the transmission auction schedule for the coming years”.

It is not clear who will pay for the “recommended works”in the expression of the EPE.

Increasing the use of renewable energy sources is a global goal and many countries are rushing to expand this type of production. It turns out that there is still an unavoidable factor: the intermittency. There is not always sun or wind. In these cases, thermoelectric or hydroelectric plants need to start operating to supply the demand.

the president of Abegas (Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distribution Companies), Augusto Salomon, assesses that intermittency is an obstacle to investment in wind and solar energy.

“The question of wind and solar has a very high intermittency. It is a very strong investment to serve an intermittent market. While it could develop much more gas pipelines and thermal plants at the base as required by the law of Eletrobras [em referência à Lei 14.182 de 2021] to support the Brazilian electrical system”said to Power360.

The law that privatized Eletrobras determined the contracting of 8,000 MW in the form of natural gas thermoelectric plants.

COSTS

In the market, it is estimated that the construction of transmission lines ends up being paid for by consumers. For each BRL 1 billion invested in lines used to carry solar and wind energy there is an estimated extra cost of 0.52% in the final consumer tariff. If the volume of BRL 50 billion is invested, there would therefore be a potential impact of 26.25% more on the users’ electricity bill.

The calculation is made by the founding partner and director of CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), economist Adriano Pires.

He claims that transmission costs have increased the average residential application rate: “In recent years, one of the points that made the energy tariff increase for the consumer was exactly this investment in transmission”.

Pires points out that, from 2013 to 2021, the variation in the cost of transmission in the residential tariff was 425.3%, that is, an annual variation of 23% – from 8.3% to 43.6%. In real terms (discounting inflation), it registered a 17% increase in the period.

Charges also influenced the increase in tariffs, with a real increase of 18%, from 2013 to 2021. In the period, it jumped from 17.9% to 100.7%, a variation of 462.6%.

One of the ways to mitigate the problem of intermittent solar or wind energy generation is to use what is produced by hydroelectric or thermoelectric plants. In the case of thermoelectric plants, they can be diesel oil, coal or natural gas. The least polluting of all is the one powered by natural gas, abundant in the pre-salt layer, but little used due to the lack of gas pipelines in the country.

EPE published among the documents of the investment plan until 2032 a study on natural gas and gas pipelines. One of the most relevant data is the updated map of existing gas pipelines in Brazil. The country currently has only 15,738 km of this equipment:

409 km – transport pipelines;

– transport pipelines; 564 km – gas pipelines;

– gas pipelines; 765 km – transfer pipelines.

The length of 15,738 km of gas pipelines in Brazil is slightly below the network in Argentina, which has 16,000 km. But the total number of pipelines in the United States, which has 507,000 km, is much lower. The Brazilian network has been stagnant since 2013. At the same time, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already announced that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) should finance a gas pipeline in Argentina, at a cost of US$ 689 million (about R$ 3.6 billion).

According to data from the EPE study, the new Brazilian gas pipelines that could ideally start operating in the period from 2022 to 2032 are these:

pipeline Route 3 (18 MMm3/day) in 2024;

Itaboraí-Guapimirim transport pipeline (18 MMm³/day) in 2024;

LNG connection pipeline Barra dos Coqueiros/SE (14 MMm³/day);

GASFOR II transport pipeline;

outflow gas pipelines from the SEAL Basin and the BM-C-33 block (pre-salt in the Campos Basin).

There is a large variation in costs to build these gas pipelines in a table published by EPE. The planned investment for new gas pipelines in 10 years is R$ 10.75 billion (only 20% of what would be spent on building transmission lines for solar and wind energy). But, in other columns of the table, those named as “indicative”, the value could rise to R$ 117.36 billion. But there is no sign that this will happen.

There is, however, no guarantee that these pipelines will actually be built.

Today, Brazil reinjects about half of all the natural gas that is extracted into wells. The 2022 statistics, according to data from the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) compiled by the Power360show that around 25 billion m3 (cubic meters) were reinjected – which represents 50% of annual production.

The monthly reinjection rate reached the highest level in the historical series in November 2022, with 51.4% of production returning to the wells. This figure surpassed 50% twice more: in May (51%) and October (51%).

EPE STUDIES

