No problem in the centre-right majority, which “continues to govern with great cohesion”. This was assured by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking with journalists in Monaco. “I see a lot of smoke – he says – I don’t think there are any problems, the majority goes ahead, the voters confirmed in the vote on Sunday and last Monday that they want the center-right in government and we must give concrete answers to the voters”. The minister claims to have “also read many things that are not true, what matters are the concrete facts: the centre-right continues to govern with great cohesion, there are discussions, discussions, but the unity of the centre-right is beyond doubt”.

UKRAINE – “Why do we defend Ukraine? Because we want peace and defeating Ukraine is not a solution. If we want peace we must bring the interlocutors to the same table“, said Tajani, in his speech at the Conference on Security. Recalling that Italy has approved six aid packages in Kievnot just military, Tajani stressed that “we are not against peace, Italy is not at war with Russiabut committed to the defense of the independence of Ukraine”.

“99% of Italians are in favor of Ukraine. For me Russian propaganda does not exist in my countryit’s not a problem”, assured the foreign minister answering a question from the audience. “No one watches Russian television or reads Russian newspapers, Russian propaganda is absolutely not a problem in Italy”, Tajani insisted, pointing out that there is not a country in Europe that “is doing what the financial police do against the oligarchsa very, very strong action”.

The deputy premier at the Munich Security Conference then indicated how “crucial point” to strengthen EU unity is to invest in security. “We need a European defense if we want to be stronger in NATO, if we want to be strong interlocutors with the US, if we want to protect ourselves. We need to spend more on defense in Europe and have a European defence”.

“Without a stronger European defense it is impossible to have a stronger foreign policy. We have to work hard in this direction, first of all at an industrial level”, Tajani articulated. As far as European defense is concerned, today we are “only at the beginning – he explained – we have a small group of soldiers, but we need more in the future if we want defense to be part of foreign policy”.