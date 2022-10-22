” Handover with the outgoing Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. I thank him for the work done. We start with this new challenge, always at the service of Italy ”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote it by posting a photo on Twitter that portrays him with his predecessor Luigi Di Maio.

