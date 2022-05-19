Salary increases and arrears for ministry employees

Good news for the employees of the ministriesa government measure, in agreement with the trade unions, will guarantee rich salary increases for 141 thousand officials. It is the combined effect – reads the Messenger – of contract renewal of the central functions, of which the ministries are part, and the adaptation of the so-called “administration allowance“, a voice recognized precisely to those who work within the ministries. The renewal of the contract was signed last week by Aran and the trade unions. increases they will go by 63 to 117 euros gross monthly. Above all, however, in the next paycheck, the employees of the ministries will also find the arrears from the first January of 2019 until May of this year.

Obviously – continues the Messenger – the administrations they had the indemnity the lower they will see it increase considerably, while for other ministries the advantage is decidedly less. In five ministries, that of education, that of the university, agricultural policies, foreign affairs and health, the benefit Sara maximum. For an official, on average, the sum of arrears of the contract (2,545 gross euros) and those of the new administration allowance (3,974 euros gross), will result in the payment of well 6,519 gross euros of arrears.

Read also:

Timmermans attacks Eni: it is forbidden to pay in rubles. But the truth is different

Government, everything collapses: crisis in June, elections between the end of September and October

Prices, the hard crisis arrives in the winter of 2023. Europe’s suicidal choice

Energy crisis and sanctions: politics stutters, while companies close

The Rai Tg1 case and the energy crisis, other than a liquid company: it is a world of gas

Sassuolo-Milan, tickets at 3000 euros. BOOKMAKERS: HERE ARE THE SCUDETTO QUOTAS

Elettra Lamborghini: “Zalone makes me laugh, I love horror and Only Fun …”

Cartabianca, maxi-brawl between Orsini and Ruggieri (Fi): “You are a poor idiot”. VIDEO

BPER Banca continues the charity project with FNOPI

FS Foundation proposes new itineraries with “the Harlequin”

The first edition of the Innovation for Sustainability Summit 2022 kicks off

Subscribe to the newsletter

