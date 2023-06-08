Publications make reference to the price reduction of some economic sectors during the Lula government

Government officials shared this Wednesday (7.Jun.2023) images of the suggestions that the Google search engine displays when searching for “Lula went down”. The publications make reference to the reduction of prices carried out in certain sectors after the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as President of the Republic, in January 2023.

The Minister of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentawas the first to post about it. “Play on Google: Lula Downloaded and see the result”. O official profile from the Chief Executive shared the publication and asked Twitter users to take the test.

Politicians allied with the PT government have expressed their views on Google’s suggestions. Rui CostaMinister of the Civil House, also suggested the search for “Lula went down” in the search engine.

O Power360 found and confirmed that the images shared by politicians in this text do justice to the algorithm of the Google search engine. Below is the reproduction of our search.

Read the publications of other government officials: