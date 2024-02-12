Participants in the “Arab Youth Pioneers” initiative within the third edition of the “Arab Young Leaders Meeting” during the World Government Summit in Dubai stressed the importance of societal cohesion and its role in raising the competitiveness and development of societies, and the role of Arab values ​​in shaping and strengthening the elements of the national identity of youth, in addition to reviewing Inspiring social experiences for a group of distinguished leaders in various fields of development work.

– Social capital..

The young man, Khaled Al-Jabri, an expert and specialist in the new economy and building emerging companies, confirmed that social capital, which represents the strength of the relationship between Arab societies, comes as a result of solidarity, cooperation, and social harmony. He explained the concept of social capital across four main axes: home, economy, society, and peoples. Through the home and family, we learn that decision-making is not only related to its importance in terms of justice and equality, but rather its value comes in ensuring care, as the family gives the person the idea of ​​caring and caring for others.

Regarding the economy, Al-Jabri pointed out that the economy of the Arab nation amounts to 5 trillion dollars compared to the European Union in terms of the national product, which amounts to 25 trillion dollars, but the growth opportunities in our region are still great with development and progress, and the Arab peoples are able to compete, especially since the Arab region It has great harmony in families and societies, and at the level of societies and peoples, Al-Jabri pointed out the importance of society’s harmony. Even if society is educated, aware, and cultured, but it is not harmonious, crises will occur. A vibrant society is an educated society strong with soft power and financial power.

– Promoting youth cohesion.

For her part, Iman Al-Hajji, a researcher from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, confirmed that the real capital is the human being with his abilities and empowerment, and strong, ambitious youth can create the future and challenge the impossible, and investing in the energies of youth is empowered by a shared vision, innovative initiatives, and youth gatherings that enhance the cohesion and strength of Arab youth and their adherence to their Arab identity. .

Iman Al Balushi pointed out the importance of enhancing awareness of the role of the Arabic language in unifying the Arab world, calling on Arab content makers to focus on calling for interest in the Arabic language, in addition to intensifying efforts regarding scientific research to teach the Arabic language in an entertaining and enjoyable manner.

– The language of humanity…

While Muhammad Al-Hassani, a content creator in the Arabic language, and Dr. Abdul Ghafour, a specialist in Arabic studies, members of the Arabic Language Youth Council, pointed out that language is the basis of communication and self-expression and is the first present in every human encounter, pointing out that the Arabic language is considered one of the most expressive languages. About familiarity and human love, and it has the ability to enhance human dialogue between peoples, as Dr. Abdul Ghafour stressed that the Arabic language gave him the ability to communicate with a culture rich in authentic values ​​and morals and opened doors of culture, knowledge and literature before him, while Muhammad Al-Hassani noted the importance of the Arabic Language Youth Council. Which is considered an innovative youth initiative that consolidates interest in the Arabic language and strengthens Arab youth’s adherence to the values ​​of authenticity, generosity, and tolerance.

Guardians of identity and language.

For his part, Rafi Jaroush, a member of the Arabic Language Youth Council, said, “Our Arabic language needs a guardian, as we find the current generation seeking to learn other languages, as the word self-development and human development has been linked to learning and mastering the English language, under the pretext that it is a global language that everyone needs to enter the market.” Arab and international work.

He continued: “From the Arabic Language Youth Council, we see that learning a foreign language is something that does not distance us from our identity and language. The Arab society is an open society, and an open society cannot compromise its originality and its language with a few foreign words,” calling on Arab youth to be guardians of the Arabic language while being knowledgeable and learning other languages. The difference is A blessing and the cultural and linguistic richness gives it linguistic immunity that helps us maintain the integrity of our language.”

– Civil society organizations..

While the young man Rachid, from Morocco, pointed to the role of youth in civil society organizations, and the importance of strengthening the support allocated to civil society organizations, and working to develop the skills and capabilities of young people working in these organizations, especially in light of the recognized efforts made by these organizations during the earthquake that He struck Morocco, where it played an important role alongside government efforts in rescue operations and helping people, indicating the need to strengthen the concept of partnership between these organizations and government institutions.

– Culture and art..

Egyptian novelist and writer Mohamed Fathi highlighted the role and importance of art in societies, and it bears a responsibility in enhancing the culture of society, revealing the negatives present in it and finding appropriate solutions for them. He also considered that one of the tasks of art is also to search for young talent and open the way for them to achieve their ambitions.

– Dialogue and communication…

Media personality and content maker Ali Al Salloum spoke about his experience in visiting more than 200 countries around the world, in which he learned about the peoples and cultures of the world, and through which he was keen to convey a bright image of Arab identity, values ​​and principles, pointing out the importance of the Arab youth moving away from stereotypes. In order to be Arab, you must Do not stop seeking knowledge and the search for knowledge, as the reality of the Arab person is built on culture, dialogue, communication and knowledge.

– Arab Meeting for Young Leaders..

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Arab Youth Centre, the activities of the third edition of the “Arab Young Leaders Meeting” were launched within the activities of the World Government Summit, in the presence of youth ministers, leaders of youth work institutions, and an elite group of young leaders in the region and the world. This edition highlights the role of values ​​in strengthening the elements of identity through a group of sessions, workshops and presentations concerned with the sector of empowering Arab youth, investing in their energies and building their capabilities, and it highlighted the role of youth in promoting societal cohesion at the level of individuals and societies to enhance their competitiveness and present a better image of The Arab person to the world.