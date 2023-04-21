Flávio Dino said that the lawsuit was filed because the platform did not meet the deadline to say how it identifies illegal content

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, informed this Thursday (April 20, 2023) that an administrative proceeding was opened against the Telegram platform.

In an interview with journalists, the minister justified that the measure comes after the platform failed to comply with the 5-day deadline, determined by the Justice, to inform the methods used to moderate content considered illegal, such as the threat of an attack and hate speech.

Watch (38min02s):

The process was initiated by Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat). According to Dino, the action may result in sanctions established in the Consumer Defense Code, such as fines and eventual suspension of Telegram activities in Brazil.

The Ministry of Justice’s request, made to all media platforms operating in Brazil, is part of the Safe School Operation, which aims to mitigate violent attacks in schools and uses platforms to monitor possible new attacks.

According to Dino, only Telegram did not meet the deadline established by the Justice to inform the content curation methods.

In the same interview, the minister stated that he will maintain monitoring on the platforms at the maximum level.

“We will keep monitoring at the maximum level throughout the day and also in subsequent days. I am informing the families that President Lula has decided that Operation Safe School will continue”he said.