The Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to question the constitutionality of the shareholder voting limit

The AGU (Attorney General of the Union) filed, this Friday (May 5, 2023), a lawsuit at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to question the limit of up to 10% of the Union’s voting rights in the Eletrobras. Here’s the full of the action (9 MB).

Signed by the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the action asks the STF to recognize the unconstitutionality of a section of the law that allowed the privatization of Eletrobras. The text established the alteration of the company’s bylaws to limit the voting capital to up to 10%, regardless of the equity interest of each shareholder.

The government claims that the limitation of voting power prior to the privatization of Eletrobras, through the law, “imposed on the public entity abusive restriction of its right to property, without any consideration or adequate compensation, and for the exclusive benefit of the private shareholders of the privatized company”.

The company was privatized in June 2022, under the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). This was done via capitalization on the stock exchange, with the issuance of new shares and consequent reduction of the Union’s shareholding.

With the privatization, Eletrobras became a “corporation” and the voting power of its shareholders was restricted to up to 10%. Even with about 40% of the shares, the Union lost control of the company. To get it back, it would be necessary to pay a high price: the model adopted imposes the so-called “poison pill”preventing large corporate increases.