Minister affirms that he is discussing the measure with the Treasury; objective is to avoid diversion of funds to general cash

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, stated that the federal government is considering exempting concessions or PPPs (public-private partnerships) that operate in social areas. He made the statement at an event held by Abdib (Brazilian Association of Basic Infrastructure) this Wednesday (April 12, 2023).

According to the minister, the measure is being discussed with the Ministry of Finance. The government’s objective is to avoid the diversion of resources to the state or federal general treasury.

“We are discussing with the Treasury the exemption of these concessions, PPPs, mainly with a more social nature, urban mobility, transport, health, education. […] It makes no sense to tax, encumber, take money from the SUS to go to the single treasury and finance other areas”declared the minister

In March, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the new rules for public-private agreements were in the final stages of being presented. The announcement was scheduled for Monday (10.Apr), but was postponed until after the government entourage traveled to China.

The minister also stated that the government is seeking the renegotiation of defaulted concession contracts and should ask the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TCU (Tribunal das Contas da União) to regularize them.

“Yesterday [11.abr.2023] with the agency, ANTT [Agência Nacional de Transportes Terrestres] We identified out of the 16,000 kilometers of tendered works, we have 4,000 that are contracts that are still standing, but their goals have not been achieved, the population is harmed and many of them went to court without solution for many years”said the minister.