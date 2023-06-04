Fuel exemption had an impact close to R$ 15 billion in 2022; car program should cost R$ 2 billion, says government

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) studies bringing forward the return of federal taxes on diesel to fund the project that aims to lower the cost of cars in the country. The return of the tax is scheduled for next year.

The information was anticipated for the G1 and confirmed by Power360.

The exemption of diesel and other fuels was approved in March 2022 by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the opinion of the Senate, the rapporteur Jean Paul Prates (PT), now president of Petrobras, estimated at R$ 17.5 billion the cost by the end of the year of diesel exemption.

The PT government extended the measure on January 2. Gasoline and ethanol were exempt from PIS/Cofins until March and from ICMS until June. Diesel, until January next year.

If the idea moves forward, diesel will possibly be taxed again this month, along with other fuels. There will be inflationary impact.

Gasoline is the sub-item with the highest weight, among the 377 measured by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index). In March, there was a return to charging PIS/Cofins on gasoline and ethanol. Inflation in the month rose 0.71%. Fuel alone accounted for 0.39 percentage points, more than half of the total.

In the government, it is estimated that the return of taxes will raise something close to R$ 3 billion this year. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), calculated the cost of the MP at less than R$ 2 billion. In the market, however, there is talk of up to R$ 8 billion.

The MP must be presented on Monday (5.jun.2023). Haddad met with Lula on the 5th (June 1st), when they defined the final details. According to Haddad, the measure will be in effect for approximately 4 months.

cheapest cars

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), was the one who announced on May 25 the program to lower the cost of cars of up to R$ 120,000 in Brazil. Discounts will range from 1.5% to 10.96%. That is, a R$ 68,000 car may drop to R$ 60,547.

The discounts will include cars produced and vehicles that are in stock at dealerships. Cars will not be able to experience a decrease in technology, such as loss of connectivity, changes in environmental standards, or changes in vehicle safety.

“Today the cheapest car is almost R$70,000. […] The smaller and more affordable the car, the greater the IPI and PIS/Cofins discount”, said Alckmin at the time. The government will alsoreward” the cars that emit less CO2.

Discounts will be made in stages, from 1.5% to 10.96%, according to social (car price), national components (how many parts are made in Brazil) and energy efficiency (ethanol will be preferred).

that is, how much lower vehicle value, more parts produced in the country It is more sustainablethe greater the discount on the car (up to 10.96%).