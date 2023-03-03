Benefit correction will be evaluated according to inflation, according to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance

The federal government wants to analyze the readjustment every 2 years of the value of Bolsa Família. The benefit would be corrected according to inflation. In previous years, the program did not have a determined periodicity for the correction of the amount paid to beneficiaries.

The text of provisional measure on the new Bolsa Família rules determines that the benefits of the program “may be corrected at each interval of at least twenty-four months”. The Secretary of Citizenship Income, Eliane Aquino, said in an interview with journalists that the government’s objective is to readjust the benefit based on inflation.

“This will be analyzed according to the inflation of the periods. What we really want is that, according to inflation, we correct the [valor] of the program, but this happens every 2 years”, declared Aquino.

The text of the MP allows the interpretation that there will be no update of values ​​before 2 years from the last correction. However, the idea of ​​members of the ministry is that the values ​​of the program are not frozen for more than 24 months. In this sense, 2 years would be, from the perspective of the body’s members, the maximum period for the readjustment.

The provisional measure has the force of law and takes effect from its publication. The text of the MP may still undergo changes in Congress, for example, to make the correction deadline clearer. The measure needs to be approved by deputies and senators to become definitive law.

The minimum amount paid to families will be R$600. In March, the government estimates that the average benefit will be R$608. teenagers aged 7 to 18 years.

13th of Bolsa Família

The payment of an additional installment of Bolsa Família at the end of the year, in the 13th model, is not in the government’s plans. According to the ministry, the design of the program is not suited to a 13th salary. The 13th was paid in 2019, in the 1st year of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The 13th was only paid in 1 year, much more as a campaign promise. It was just 1 year. Conceptually, Bolsa Família is an income supplement assistance program, it is not suited to being linked to the existence of a 13th salary”, Letícia Bartholo, Secretary for Evaluation, Information Management and Single Registry.

She claims that, with the program’s new rules, payment per capita is higher than in previous years and, therefore, a 13th would not be justified.

“The program now has a per capita payment much higher than what existed before, the original Bolsa Família and much more appropriate and fair than what existed in Auxílio Brasil. Obviously, there is no provision for payment of 13º because the proposed design is better suited to the needs of the population”, he declared.