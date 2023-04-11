By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Defense Minister José Múcio told Reuters on Tuesday that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is considering expanding the order for Gripen fighter jets, from Swedish manufacturer Saab, and has started talks with the Sweden’s ambassador to Brazil about the potential acquisition, although there is still no definition on how many additional aircraft could be acquired.

“The Brazilian Air Force said it has more need (for Gripen fighters). We are seeing and studying this,” Múcio told Reuters during the defense industry fair Laad, held in Rio de Janeiro.

“Just this week we spoke with the Swedish ambassador about this and it is a conversation that is in the beginning… embryonic”, he added.

During the government of former president Dilma Rousseff, Brazil agreed to purchase 36 Swedish Gripen fighters for the FAB with the aim of having more modern aircraft in defense of the country’s airspace. The agreement provides for the transfer of technology and the future manufacture of combat aircraft in Brazil.

The first aircraft have already been delivered to Brazil and the forecast is for the completion of deliveries of this batch of 36 fighters in 2027.

The minister said that the Lula government sees the defense industry as a tool to encourage investment, employment and income and that the intention is to increase the share of investments in this sector in the Gross Domestic Product.

“We need to invest in this. We invest around 1.3% of GDP and we need to invest more. When we talk about it, I am very seduced by the stimulus for job creation in the country, it is a very quick response,” he told Reuters.

Later, speaking to journalists, Múcio said that he is currently working on a proposal to increase defense investment to 2% of GDP.

“The president asked us to present a new proposal to see where we could increase investments. Colombia has 3.6% of GDP, Portugal has almost 2%,” he said.

“Brazil is not going to arm itself, but we are going to present a proposal to gradually increase investment in defense. My proposal will be up to 2% of GDP. We are looking to generate a lot of employment. It is an industry that pays a lot of taxes and for the country it is something very important”, said Múcio.

At the same time, he recognized the difficulty in debating the issue at the current moment in the country.

“It is very difficult for you to discuss this when hunger and unemployment are still the biggest adversaries and there is still no weapon to combat them.”