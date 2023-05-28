Measures discussed between the Ministry of Labor and CNseg include protection against accidents and sick leave

O Ministry of Labor and Employment studies proposal from insurers to protect application drivers, such as Uber It is 99. The measures are similar to those already existing for those who have a formal contract.

Protection would include the following situations:

sick leave;

work accident;

damage to property (cars and motorcycles);

private pension.

the president of CNseg (National Confederation of General Insurance Companies, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization), Dyogo Oliveira, detailed the measures to the Power360. “They are proposals that we think may even help the government and help the country”he said.

The economist spoke about the topic in an interview granted to this digital newspaper, on Friday (May 26, 2023), during the 1st CNseg Insurance Workshop for Journalists, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

There are criticisms from the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho (PT), about the operating conditions of application drivers. In an interview with Power360on May 6, he associated the term “uberization” the precariousness of activities related to applications.

“The story of ‘uberization’ –it even became a synonym, it’s a company– is exactly the logic of precariousness, of the super exploitation of people in relation to a new technology. This is nonsense. This is unacceptable. What we need is for technologies to be available to humanity, favoring higher remuneration, greater comfort”he said.

Marinho also defended social security for app workers: “It is necessary to guarantee social security, that is, Social Security for these professionals, but it is necessary to go further. It is necessary to talk about working hours, so as not to have a strenuous journey, to avoid accidents, illnesses and to have a healthy environment in this work”.

