The vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, said that the government will allocate part of the housing budget to build houses on the site.

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) that the federal government is evaluating the use of affordable housing built in the city of Bertioga (SP) to house families made homeless by the heavy rains that hit São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo .

In an interview with journalists, Alckmin said that the 1,500 homes in Bertioga are part of the “Minha Casa Minha Vida” program in partnership with “Casa Paulista” and are intended for a specific population in the region.

“We are going to check with Caixa Econômica Federal and with the city hall so that a small part [das 1.500 moradias] can be released,” he said.

The vice-president also stated that the government will allocate part of the R$10.5 billion of the federal budget earmarked for housing to help build new affordable housing in São Sebastião..

On Saturday (Feb 25), the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio Freitas, published in the Official Gazette of the State the expropriation of land of more than 10,000 m² in São Sebastião for the construction of new popular houses on the site.

Alckmin is in the region to assess the damage caused by heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo.

Earlier, he flew over the affected areas and visited the multipurpose aircraft carrier that is anchored at the São Sebastião pier. The vessel has been used as a field hospital to care for victims of the rains.

The vice president also met with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto.

