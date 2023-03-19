A new version of the program will be announced by Lula on Monday (20.Mar), but the proposal is still undergoing adjustments

The government is studying to increase the possibility of professionals trained with resources from Fies (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students) to reduce their debts if they participate in the new version of the program “More Doctors”.

The program will be announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (20.Mar.2023) at the Planalto Palace. Until Saturday afternoon (18.Mar), however, the text was still undergoing adjustments. In the case of discounts in Fies, there is the following dispute:

Ministry of Health – wants the expansion to recruit more professionals for the program;

– wants the expansion to recruit more professionals for the program; Ministry of Education – fears that more discounts on Fies will decapitalize the fund, since medical graduates have relatively low default rates. In practice, increasing discounts for this group is losing revenue.

In previous versions of the program, it was already possible for physicians trained with Fies resources to reduce their debt by participating. The limit was to discount 1% per month during the period of participation in the program.

The discussion now is to release a discount up to 96% in the installments for graduates in medicine who work 48 uninterrupted months In the project.

These conditions may also be extended to those who participate in priority medical residency programs defined by the Ministry of Health.

The new “More Doctors” must maintain the possibility of suspending Fies installments for participating physicians, which is already allowed in some cases.

The government’s proposal should also include a bonus for professionals who agree to go to poorer regions.

foreign doctors

In the 1st version of the program, PT governments were accused of favoring the Cuban regime by bringing professionals from the country and transferring resources to the Caribbean island.

Minister of Communications, Paulo Pimenta (PT), said on Saturday (18.Mar.2023) that the new version will prioritize Brazilians.

Even so, there must be mechanisms for the absorption of foreigners. O Power360 found that the measure will probably allow the rehiring of professionals who participated in the program in the past.

This is the case of foreign doctors who stayed in Brazil after the versions of the PT governments and could not participate in the Doctors for Brazil, a program created in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to replace the program drawn up by the opponents.

There is also the intention to expand the program to more types of healthcare professionals besides physicians. Dentists, for example, should also have openings.

indigenous health

The government intends to use the new program to strengthen health care in indigenous communities.

Hiring of indigenous health and sanitation agents should be released. In this case, the Ministry of Health would later detail the attributions of these professionals.

The government’s idea is to institute the new program through a provisional measure. These measures have force of law from the moment of their publication for up to 120 days. They continue to be valid afterwards if they are approved by the House and the Senate within that period.

The size of the program will probably be discussed year after year, during the elaboration of the federal Budget – the moment in which how much money each government action should have is defined.