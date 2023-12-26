Meeting took place between Pimenta (Secom), Camilo (Education) and Padilha (Institutional Relations) and mayors, deputies and councilors from Rio Grande do Sul

The Ministers of Education, Camilo SantanaInstitutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaand Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentaparticipated in a meeting this Tuesday (Dec 26, 2023) with a delegation of deputies, mayors, councilors from municipalities in Serra Gaúcha to discuss the creation of a university campus in the region.

According to the ministers, there are works in the area of ​​education in the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and the decision on a new institution in Rio Grande do Sul could be taken in 2024. “We hope to have good news for the region next year, within the range of investments in higher education”said Santana.

The creation of a federal university in the region is a demand from the population. On June 26, a public hearing at the Caxias do Sul City Council debated the Union's PPA (Multi-Year Plan), with agendas that could be suggested to the federal government as priorities.

The implementation of the university campus was the agenda with the greatest support from participants, according to the newspaper GZH. He received 1,375 votes.

At this Tuesday's meeting (Dec 26), the federal deputy Denise Pessôa (PT) said that the region would benefit from a public university, as it is marked by strong social inequalities. According to Planalto, Pessôa approved an amendment worth R$5 million for studies on the installation of the campus in Serra Gaúcha.

