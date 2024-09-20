Ministries of Finance and Health will form a working group on the topic, says secretary to Poder360

The ministries of Farm and of the Health are studying the creation of an informative booklet on gambling addiction and dependence. The idea is that both bodies will work to exchange information to develop joint policies. According to the Secretary of Prizes and Betting, Regis Dudenaan interministerial working group on the subject will be created.

“This interaction will allow us to receive technical information and use it in our relationship with bookmakers”Dudena declared in an interview with Poder360. The full conversation will be published on Saturday (21.Sep.2024).

Another idea is to require betting houses to complete a form with central guidance on issues related to the health of their customers. The government should prepare a basic document to be submitted by the companies.

“The agents themselves can make it available. What we intend to do is structure a basic questionnaire that can be submitted by all agents in the market”he said.

The secretary also mentioned a possible way to integrate the SUS (Unified Health System) to treatment actions for problems linked to a possible addiction.

The expectation is that reports will be prepared with data on users’ consumption of betting houses, such as screen time and online frequency. However, this should only be done in 2025, when the regulation of virtual houses comes into full force.

The working group of the ministries should be composed of technicians from both agencies. The central focus on the Treasury side will be the Prizes and Betting Secretariat, said the incumbent Regis Dudena.

